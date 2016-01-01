See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Luis Savastano, MD

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Luis Savastano, MD

Dr. Luis Savastano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Savastano works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN.

Dr. Savastano's Office Locations

    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
Cerebrovascular Disease
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures

    About Dr. Luis Savastano, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790040632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

