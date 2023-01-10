Dr. Luis Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Serrano, MD
Dr. Luis Serrano, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Internacional Del Ecuador and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Osceola Surgical Care Specialists720 W Oak St Ste 150, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5346Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had my Gastic Sleeve on December 20th 2022,Dr.Serrano cares so much about His patients care. I would let others know about Dr.Serrano if they are considering weight loss surgery.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Universidad Internacional Del Ecuador
- General Surgery
