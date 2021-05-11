Overview of Dr. Luis Silva, MD

Dr. Luis Silva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Carabobo/ Faculty Of Medicine/ Valencia/ Venezuela.



Dr. Silva works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary in New York, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Color Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.