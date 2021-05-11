Dr. Luis Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Silva, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Silva, MD
Dr. Luis Silva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Carabobo/ Faculty Of Medicine/ Valencia/ Venezuela.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva's Office Locations
-
1
Glaucoma Associates of New York310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 477-7540
-
2
Ny Vision Group11915 Atlantic Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (212) 305-9535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superb doctor and the most professional and kind human being. Dr Silva is a rising star in his field.
About Dr. Luis Silva, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1912362708
Education & Certifications
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary Of Mount Sinai
- Central University Of Venezuela / Caracas / Venezuela
- University Of Carabobo/ Faculty Of Medicine/ Valencia/ Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
