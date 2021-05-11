See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Luis Silva, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Silva, MD

Dr. Luis Silva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Carabobo/ Faculty Of Medicine/ Valencia/ Venezuela.

Dr. Silva works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary in New York, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Color Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Associates of New York
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-7540
  2. 2
    Ny Vision Group
    11915 Atlantic Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9535

Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Superb doctor and the most professional and kind human being. Dr Silva is a rising star in his field.
    — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Luis Silva, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912362708
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary Of Mount Sinai
    Residency
    • Central University Of Venezuela / Caracas / Venezuela
    Medical Education
    • University Of Carabobo/ Faculty Of Medicine/ Valencia/ Venezuela
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silva has seen patients for Color Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Silva speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

