Dr. Luis Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Soto, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Soto, MD
Dr. Luis Soto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Soto works at
Dr. Soto's Office Locations
-
1
Luis F Soto LLC4300 Houma Blvd Ste 107, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-3005
-
2
Internal Medicine Consultants4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto?
I had a great experience with Dr Soto
About Dr. Luis Soto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124064092
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto works at
Dr. Soto speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.