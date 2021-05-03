Overview

Dr. Luis Tami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tami works at William R. Alexis MD PA in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.