Dr. Luis Toro, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Luis Toro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Toro, MD
Dr. Luis Toro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pottstown Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toro's Office Locations
- 1 470 Eisenhower Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 848-4800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Pottstown Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Toro?
He is a great doctor and listened to all my concerns and questions and addressed and fully explained everything. I'd recommend him hands down, they don't make docs like him anymore. Just heard he left OSS, what a loss.
About Dr. Luis Toro, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194838730
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toro has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Toro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.