Overview of Dr. Luis Toro, MD

Dr. Luis Toro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pottstown Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.