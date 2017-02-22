See All Rheumatologists in Taylor, MI
Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Taylor, MI
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD

Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.

Dr. Torregrosa works at Beaumont Rheumatology - Taylor in Taylor, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torregrosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Rheumatology - Taylor
    9870 Telegraph Rd Ste B, Taylor, MI 48180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 295-5021
  2. 2
    Skyl Physical Medicine & Rheumatology
    17000 Hubbard Dr Ste 800, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 240-7602
  3. 3
    Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
    18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 436-2898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2017
    Dr. Torregrosa was able to give me a diagnosis in one visit after 6+ years of going from Dr. to Dr. looking for answers. So far my treatment plan is doing wonders. And he was so thorough and explained in detail what i needed to know about my disease and sent me home with tons of info to read. I'm glad I made the decision to see him!
    Jennifer B in Lincoln Park, MI — Feb 22, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD
    About Dr. Luis Torregrosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891765608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Torregrosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torregrosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torregrosa has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torregrosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Torregrosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torregrosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torregrosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torregrosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

