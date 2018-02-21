Dr. Luis Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Torres, MD
Dr. Luis Torres, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Kidney Care Associates Llp600 E Taylor St Ste 103, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 357-5419
Durant Dialysis Center411 Westside Dr, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 920-0808
Kinion E. Whittington DO Apc1400 Bryan Dr Ste 202, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (903) 893-7170
Denison Dialysis Center123 N Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 337-0731
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torres caught a rare & serious condition that could have taken my life. I'm not out of the woods, but with him involved in my care, I'm confident I'll be okay. He's patient and caring, carefully explains complicated medical concepts, puts a lot of research and thought into his decisions, and follows up thoroughly. His staff is courteous and adept at record-keeping, scheduling, and coordinating. In a nutshell, you can trust Dr. Torres and his team to provide excellent care.
About Dr. Luis Torres, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.