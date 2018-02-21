Overview of Dr. Luis Torres, MD

Dr. Luis Torres, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at Kidney Care Associates Llp in Sherman, TX with other offices in Durant, OK and Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.