Dr. Luis Vaccarello, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Zangmeister Cancer Center3100 Plaza Properties Blvd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 383-6000Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was overjoyed when I was told I’d been referred to Dr. Vaccarello, the same physician who cared for my mother 18 years ago. After having received an incorrect diagnosis from another doctor, I was so thankful for the opportunity to be seen by someone who is competent, prompt, knowledgeable and kind. Many thanks to Dr. Vaccarello and his staff for a memorable experience.
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225034622
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vaccarello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaccarello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaccarello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaccarello has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaccarello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaccarello speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaccarello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaccarello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaccarello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaccarello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.