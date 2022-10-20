Overview of Dr. Luis Vazquez, MD

Dr. Luis Vazquez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Vazquez works at Ascension St. Francis at S. 16th Street - Behavioral Health in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.