Dr. Luis Vazquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Vazquez, MD
Dr. Luis Vazquez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations
Ascension St. Francis at S. 16th Street - Behavioral Health3237 S 16th St # 310, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 874-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wish he had sooner availability for follow up appointments but he was fair and kind.
About Dr. Luis Vazquez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366482523
Education & Certifications
- University Fl/shands Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.