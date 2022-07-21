Dr. Luis Veloz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veloz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Veloz, DMD
Dr. Luis Veloz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Garden, FL.
Dental Care at Avamar Crossing1620 Avalon Rd Ste 100, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 604-8549
I recently had a root canal and crown done by Dr. Veloz and his staff. I am very impressed with this whole office--the dental professionals are friendly and seem very competent, and the office staff are all very polite and organized. Highly recommended.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Veloz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Veloz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Veloz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Veloz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veloz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veloz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veloz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.