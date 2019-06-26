Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM
Overview of Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM
Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX.
Dr. Venegas works at
Dr. Venegas' Office Locations
Brownsville Podiatric Wound Care and Surgery40 Marsella Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 574-9733
Harlingen Medical Center5501 S Expressway 77, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 365-1022
Harlingen Medical Center5505 S Expressway 77 Ste 100, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband Rick and I love Dr. Venegas. I recommend him to all my friends or people I meet. I work part time with an insurance agent and all the people that come in and tell me their ailments with feet get my recommendation. My husbands surgery on a nerve on his foot is just fine now and my plantar fascitis is doing good. He told me all I needed was to do the exercise for my nerve and roll my foot on a frozen water bottle and recommended me to physical therapy which I did go to and learned a lot. He always greets us with his beautiful smile. He is the best doctor I have ever seen. We dont like waiting long periods of time in doctors offices but seeing Dr. Venegas smile is a joy. Martha Chaney
About Dr. Luis Venegas, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venegas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venegas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venegas has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venegas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.