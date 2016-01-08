Overview of Dr. Luis Veras, MD

Dr. Luis Veras, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their residency with Ny Med College



Dr. Veras works at Florida Geriatrics Associates in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.