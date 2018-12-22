Dr. Luis Villa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Villa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Villa, MD
Dr. Luis Villa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Villa works at
Dr. Villa's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mi esperanza de vida está depositada en este médico , pienso q es un gran ser humano el ingrediente perfecto para cualquier tipo de cura , su seguridad y tenacidad espero me ayude a salir de este inmenso hueco en el q la vida sin preguntar me ha puesto. ... gracias doctor , jamás olvidaré sus palabras feliz Año Nuevo dios bendiga sus manos su alma y su inteligencia... AMÉN.
About Dr. Luis Villa, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Miami Affil Hosps
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villa accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villa works at
Dr. Villa has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.