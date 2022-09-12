See All Plastic Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Luis Villar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Stuart, FL
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Villar, MD

Dr. Luis Villar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Villar works at Villar Plastic Surgery in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River One Plastic Surgery Center
    309 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 286-3722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Dr Villar is very humble, very unit and smart on his field, I did not have hope on my situation and he was able to fund the way to fix my problem " this is the THE FIX DOCTOR " I do like to thank Dr Villar to make me confidence on myself again. I hardly recommend him
    Melisa — Sep 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Villar, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669490074
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Villar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villar works at Villar Plastic Surgery in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Villar’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

