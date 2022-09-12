Dr. Luis Villar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Villar, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Villar, MD
Dr. Luis Villar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Villar's Office Locations
River One Plastic Surgery Center309 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 286-3722
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Villar is very humble, very unit and smart on his field, I did not have hope on my situation and he was able to fund the way to fix my problem " this is the THE FIX DOCTOR " I do like to thank Dr Villar to make me confidence on myself again. I hardly recommend him
About Dr. Luis Villar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villar speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villar.
