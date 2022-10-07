See All Plastic Surgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Luis Vinas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (48)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Luis Vinas, MD

Dr. Luis Vinas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Nassau County Medical Center

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida JFK Hospital.

Dr. Vinas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    550 S Quadrille Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 655-3305
  2. 2
    Hillmoor Pharmacy
    1401 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 103, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-1500
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 655-3305
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    1715 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Vinas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871576579
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Vinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

