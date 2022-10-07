Dr. Luis Vinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Vinas, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Vinas, MD
Dr. Luis Vinas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Nassau County Medical Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinas' Office Locations
- 1 550 S Quadrille Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-3305
-
2
Hillmoor Pharmacy1401 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 103, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-1500
-
3
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-3305Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 1715 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vinãs is extraordinarily personable, and pleasant; plus importantly, he's quite skillful and has an excellent eye when performing cosmetic surgery. I hired him to do 3 cosmetic surgery procedures and I'm very pleased with my results.
About Dr. Luis Vinas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1871576579
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinas speaks Arabic and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinas.
