Overview of Dr. Luis Vizcarra-Falla, MD

Dr. Luis Vizcarra-Falla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.