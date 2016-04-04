Dr. Ycaza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Ycaza, DO
Overview of Dr. Luis Ycaza, DO
Dr. Luis Ycaza, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Ycaza works at
Dr. Ycaza's Office Locations
St Petersburg Gastroenterology Associates LLC1839 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 322-1054
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, takes plenty of time with explanations for patients. Shows concern for the 'whole person', and has excellent diagnostic skills. Maintains a high standard of medical ethics.
About Dr. Luis Ycaza, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366480311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ycaza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ycaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ycaza speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ycaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ycaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ycaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ycaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.