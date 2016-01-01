Overview of Dr. Luis Zaffirini, MD

Dr. Luis Zaffirini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Zaffirini works at LUIS A ZAFFIRINI MD in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.