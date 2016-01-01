Dr. Luis Zaffirini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaffirini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Zaffirini, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Zaffirini, MD
Dr. Luis Zaffirini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Zaffirini's Office Locations
Laredo Office5835 Northgate Ln, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 723-4033
Zaffirini Eye Clinic7210 McPherson Rd Ste 230, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 723-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Zaffirini, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaffirini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaffirini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaffirini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffirini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffirini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaffirini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaffirini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.