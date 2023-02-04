Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapiach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD
Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Zapiach works at
Dr. Zapiach's Office Locations
ART Plastic Surgery1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 302, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 251-6622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Zapiach's recent treatment results. I truly appreciate his ongoing consistency with technique and attention to detail, which are the cornerstone of his practice. He has among many talents, a skill for assessing what improvements can be actualized, and how best to go about them. He aims for symmetry, and is big on a natural outcome. He’s his own worse critic - including reevaluating his work, and making any improvements at his own expense, which he has done multiple times, including at my recent visit when he wasn’t happy with the “Botox”outcome he was aiming for. Dr. Zapiach's professional mission remains the same from when I first met him: “I just want my patients to be happy”. I can attest to this, and believe his passion comes from his deeply ingrained values, as well as the love he has for his work (quite evident in his various patients' ratings).
About Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1609954890
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Rutgers College-Rutgers University
- Plastic Surgery
