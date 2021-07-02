Dr. Luis Zayas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zayas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Zayas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Zayas, MD
Dr. Luis Zayas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Quincy, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Omaha
Dr. Zayas works at
Dr. Zayas' Office Locations
-
1
Blessing Hospital Group927 Broadway St Ste 302, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 224-6423
-
2
Cole Neuroscience Center1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 203, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zayas?
Absolutely terrific at explaining my neurological problems and possible treatments.
About Dr. Luis Zayas, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1184823312
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Omaha
- Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
- University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Center
- Epilepsy, Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zayas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zayas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zayas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zayas works at
Dr. Zayas has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zayas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zayas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zayas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zayas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.