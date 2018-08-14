Overview

Dr. Luisa Lopez-Luciano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Lopez-Luciano works at Davina Medical Care in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.