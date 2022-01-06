See All Neurologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD

Neurology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD

Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Solis-Cohen works at Hearite Corporation in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Solis-Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hearite Corporation
    4 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-2883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Solis-Cohen?

    Jan 06, 2022
    I am a retired medical provider and have seen Dr. Solis-Cohen for 3+ years and I have not been the best patient myself. She is medically superior to others I have seen and kind and understanding and does the best for what y ou need. If you can handle the truth she will let you have it in a kind and tactful way. I highly recommend her. GDP.
    — Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Solis-Cohen to family and friends

    Dr. Solis-Cohen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Solis-Cohen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD.

    About Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215299193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Movement Disorders Fellowship, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Training Program
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis Univeristy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solis-Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solis-Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solis-Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solis-Cohen works at Hearite Corporation in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Solis-Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Solis-Cohen has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solis-Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solis-Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis-Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solis-Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solis-Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.