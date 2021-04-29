Overview of Dr. Luiziana Marinescu, MD

Dr. Luiziana Marinescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Marinescu works at Rheumatology Associates of Long Island in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.