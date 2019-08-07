Overview of Dr. Lukasz Curylo, MD

Dr. Lukasz Curylo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from Medical University of Gdansk and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.