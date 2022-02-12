See All General Surgeons in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD

Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Toronto

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Czerwonka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    T19 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-8410
  2. 2
    Stony Brook Surgical Associates - ENT
    37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Czerwonka?

    Feb 12, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Czerwonka by a wonderful man, Dr. Todd Campbell, ENT as an office visit indicted tonsil cancer. A quick appointment was made and in two days biopsy surgery was scheduled in the hospital. TWO DAYS !!!! Unfortunately cancer was confirmed and surgery was scheduled shortly there after. Surgery was successful and almost two and a half years alter I am still cancer free. He is a kind and caring man. Thank You Dr. Czerwonka.
    Kevin M. — Feb 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Czerwonka to family and friends

    Dr. Czerwonka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Czerwonka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD.

    About Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841519329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright State U Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Western Reserve Care System
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czerwonka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Czerwonka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Czerwonka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Czerwonka has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czerwonka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Czerwonka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czerwonka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czerwonka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czerwonka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.