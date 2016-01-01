Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwapisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, MD
Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MENNONITE COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kwapisz's Office Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-7700
-
2
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwapisz?
About Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1366937351
Education & Certifications
- MENNONITE COLLEGE OF NURSING
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwapisz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwapisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwapisz has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwapisz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwapisz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwapisz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwapisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwapisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.