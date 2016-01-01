Overview of Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, MD

Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MENNONITE COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.