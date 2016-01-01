Dr. Bhavabhutanon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukchai Bhavabhutanon, MD
Overview of Dr. Lukchai Bhavabhutanon, MD
Dr. Lukchai Bhavabhutanon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital.
Dr. Bhavabhutanon's Office Locations
Luk Bhava Med Corp.880 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 307, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 300-8424
Hospital Affiliations
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lukchai Bhavabhutanon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Thai
- 1922032952
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhavabhutanon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhavabhutanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhavabhutanon speaks Thai.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavabhutanon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavabhutanon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavabhutanon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavabhutanon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.