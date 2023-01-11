Overview of Dr. Luke Burke, MD

Dr. Luke Burke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.