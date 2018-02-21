Overview of Dr. Luke Corsten, MD

Dr. Luke Corsten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Corsten works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.