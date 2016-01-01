Overview

Dr. Luke Cunningham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Southwestern Medical Center and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.



Dr. Cunningham works at INTEGRIS Advanced Cardiac Care in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.