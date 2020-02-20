Overview of Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD

Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine-M.D. and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Curtsinger III works at Savannah Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA with other offices in Bluffton, SC, Brunswick, GA and Hinesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.