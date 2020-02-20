See All Plastic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD

Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine-M.D. and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Curtsinger III works at Savannah Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA with other offices in Bluffton, SC, Brunswick, GA and Hinesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Curtsinger III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Savannah Plastic Surgery
    7208 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Luke Curtsinger, Savannah Plastic Surgery Bluffton
    17 Sherington Dr Ste B, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-5050
  3. 3
    Luke Curtsinger, Savannah Plastic Surgery Brunswick
    650 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA 31520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-5050
  4. 4
    Luke Curtsinger, Savannah Plastic Surgery Hinesville
    600 E Oglethorpe Hwy # B, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Abdominal Skin Laxity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Curtsinger III?

    Feb 20, 2020
    Dr. Curtsinger is the BEST!! I used him for a mommy makeover 6 years ago and see him regularly for touch-ups. I look younger now than I did 3 years ago. Amazing bedside manner and post-op care. Don't let father time get the best of you, call today for a consultation.
    — Feb 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Curtsinger III to family and friends

    Dr. Curtsinger III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Curtsinger III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD.

    About Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730187477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery-University Of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Texas Hlth Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine-M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Murray State University-B.A. Biology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtsinger III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtsinger III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtsinger III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtsinger III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtsinger III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtsinger III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.