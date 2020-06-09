Dr. Deroo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke Deroo, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luke Deroo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Deroo works at
Metro Health Gastroenterology2093 Health Dr Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5775
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had my first colonoscopy with Dr.Deroo. He was kind, caring and professional. Made the whole experience less stressful.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891081758
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Deroo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deroo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deroo works at
Dr. Deroo has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deroo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Deroo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deroo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deroo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deroo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.