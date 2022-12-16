Dr. Luke Donatelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donatelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Donatelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Luke Donatelli, MD
Dr. Luke Donatelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Donatelli's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was recommended and I was very grateful.
About Dr. Luke Donatelli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donatelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donatelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donatelli has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donatelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Donatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donatelli.
