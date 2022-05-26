Dr. Dreisbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke Dreisbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luke Dreisbach, MD
Dr. Luke Dreisbach, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Dreisbach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dreisbach's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Hematology Oncology Medical Group34490 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3613
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dreisbach?
Great listener, and excellent solution. Absolutely found the best resolution to my cancer. Of the 7 other patients I knew locally with head and neck cancer, I am the only one alive after 12 years. Thank you Dr. B.
About Dr. Luke Dreisbach, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831109792
Education & Certifications
- University Az Canc Ctr
- University Az Med Ctr
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreisbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreisbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreisbach works at
Dr. Dreisbach has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreisbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreisbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreisbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreisbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreisbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.