Dr. Luke Edmondson, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Edmondson, MD

Dr. Luke Edmondson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. 

Dr. Edmondson works at MUSC Children's Health Pediatrics - Moncks Corner in Moncks Corner, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edmondson's Office Locations

    MUSC Children's Health Pediatrics - Moncks Corner
    5000 Epson Plantation Dr Ste B, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Scurvy
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Luke Edmondson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1952695017
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Edmondson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edmondson works at MUSC Children's Health Pediatrics - Moncks Corner in Moncks Corner, SC. View the full address on Dr. Edmondson’s profile.

    Dr. Edmondson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmondson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmondson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmondson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

