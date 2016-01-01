Overview of Dr. Luke Erdoes, MD

Dr. Luke Erdoes, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Erdoes works at CVA Heart Institute in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.