Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke Hyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Hyder, MD is a Dermatologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Locations
Dee, Roger, MD181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4200
Forefront Dermatology - Henghold Dermatology530 Fontaine St, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 474-4775Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Henghold Dermatology1200 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste A, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 474-4775Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hyder takes time to answer all your questions. He and his staff are very careful to insure your comfort and that your visit is successful.
About Dr. Luke Hyder, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1699115014
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Stony Brook Univ Hosp
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hyder has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma , Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyder.
