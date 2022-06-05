See All Family Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Iannuzzi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    1099 Duval St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 05, 2022
I took my mom to see Dr. Luke after a very difficult experience. He was the most caring and thorough doctor I have ever seen. He ran many tests and did not give up on her care. We were not rushed and he listened to everything she asked and told him. We both left feeling 100% better. I would recommend him to anyone!
Amber — Jun 05, 2022
About Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598253635
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Iannuzzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iannuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iannuzzi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Iannuzzi’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannuzzi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannuzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannuzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

