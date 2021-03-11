Dr. Luke Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Law, MD
Overview of Dr. Luke Law, MD
Dr. Luke Law, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Law works at
Dr. Law's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building)502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Law?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Law. He was very Knowledgeable and Caring. Explained the Procedure/ Side Effects well.
About Dr. Luke Law, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1104205665
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Law using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.