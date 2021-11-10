Overview of Dr. Luke Liu, MD

Dr. Luke Liu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Neuroversion in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.