Dr. Luke Luetkemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luetkemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Luetkemeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Luke Luetkemeyer, MD
Dr. Luke Luetkemeyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Luetkemeyer works at
Dr. Luetkemeyer's Office Locations
-
1
Proctor Community Hospital5409 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-1000
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedic Center S C.6000 N Allen Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luetkemeyer?
Dr Luetkemeyer was very attentive. He answered all of my questions and thoroughly explained my option
About Dr. Luke Luetkemeyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407084635
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luetkemeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luetkemeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luetkemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luetkemeyer works at
Dr. Luetkemeyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luetkemeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luetkemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luetkemeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luetkemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luetkemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.