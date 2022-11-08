Dr. Luke Macyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Macyszyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luke Macyszyn, MD
Dr. Luke Macyszyn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Macyszyn works at
Dr. Macyszyn's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 878-6108Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Department of Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Fl 4, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macyszyn?
Excellent and highly SKILLED physician and great personality! I had lower back pain and multiple years of PT. My PCP was not diligent enough to push for a MRI, and my health insurance denied it. Finally, I get the MRI done thru a different doctor and find out I had a Schwannoma(spinal tumor) in my lower spine. Doing research on surgeons I found Dr. M. and traveled to see him. His office and Andrew (his MA) are the best! My tumor was growing into my canal so it was a scary procedure. He made me feel so comfortable and safe prior to the procedure and after the surgery he was there too. I am back to walking, hiking and dancing as if the tumor was never there. I so recommend him to be your surgeon.
About Dr. Luke Macyszyn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225291842
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macyszyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macyszyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Macyszyn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Macyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macyszyn works at
Dr. Macyszyn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macyszyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macyszyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macyszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macyszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.