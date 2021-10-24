Dr. Luke Madigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Madigan, MD
Dr. Luke Madigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Orthotennessee Imaging260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4444
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
Weisgarber Office1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center256 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 244-4580
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dr Luke Madigan performed Anterior Cervical Discectomy with Fusion "ACDF" C5-C6 spinal surgery on me in October 2021. My overall experience with Dr Madigan is 5 out of 5 stars. I would highly recomend Dr Madigan to family and friends. I shopped carefully for a spinal surgeon I could trust. My General Practitioner (Dr Samuel Olsen) recommended me to Dr Madigan. My first priority was to select a surgeon who possesed the skills and experience to perform surgery on my spine. Dr Madigan specializes in spinal surgery of the neck and back, and has performed these types of surgery for more than 20 years. I received exceptional care from Dr Madigan's entire staff, including Brandi Wilson, FNP-BC and Raven Bowers, LPN. Dr Madigan and his staff were patient and reassuring in addressing my concerns. In fact, Dr Madigan would not leave the exam room until he had answered all my questions. As a side benefit, Dr Madison also has excellent bedside manners (unusual for a surgeon with such high skill
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942259569
- Thomas Jefferson University
