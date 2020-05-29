Overview of Dr. Luke Martin, MD

Dr. Luke Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.