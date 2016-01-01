Dr. Mong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luke Mong, DO
Overview of Dr. Luke Mong, DO
Dr. Luke Mong, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mong's Office Locations
Southern Methodist University6211 BISHOP BLVD, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (214) 768-1568
About Dr. Luke Mong, DO
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1871813113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
