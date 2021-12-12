See All Pediatricians in Wichita, KS
Dr. Luke Nichols, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luke Nichols, MD

Dr. Luke Nichols, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nichols works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on East 21st - Pediatrics in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nichols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on East 21st - Pediatrics
    9211 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 (316) 609-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Wellness Examination

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rickets
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Dec 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luke Nichols, MD

    Pediatrics
    27 years of experience
    English
    1013947530
    Education & Certifications

    University Ks School Of Med
    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on East 21st - Pediatrics in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Nichols’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

