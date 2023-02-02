Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands, Faith Regional Health Services and Methodist Hospital.
Urology Cancer Center17607 Gold Plz, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 991-8468
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Methodist Hospital
I went from wanting to throw my old Dr out into a snow bank, to wanting to give Dr Nordquist a hug. Night and day difference between him and other prostate Doctors. I was given one option before with the old Dr. I now have multiple options and hope of a MUCH better life.
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- H.Lee Moffitt Cancer Center/University Of South Florida
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Oncology
