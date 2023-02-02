See All Oncologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (208)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD

Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands, Faith Regional Health Services and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nordquist works at Urology Cancer Center, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nordquist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Cancer Center
    17607 Gold Plz, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-8468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Midlands
  • Faith Regional Health Services
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 208 ratings
    Patient Ratings (208)
    5 Star
    (201)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nordquist?

    Feb 02, 2023
    I went from wanting to throw my old Dr out into a snow bank, to wanting to give Dr Nordquist a hug. Night and day difference between him and other prostate Doctors. I was given one option before with the old Dr. I now have multiple options and hope of a MUCH better life.
    Jody A Oldenkamp — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nordquist to family and friends

    Dr. Nordquist's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nordquist

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD.

    About Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538149414
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • H.Lee Moffitt Cancer Center/University Of South Florida
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nordquist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nordquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nordquist works at Urology Cancer Center, PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Nordquist’s profile.

    Dr. Nordquist has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nordquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    208 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordquist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luke Nordquist, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.