Dr. Luke Philippsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital.
Muncie Otolaryngology Associates PC2525 W University Ave Ste 501, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 284-2172
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
just an all around good man. have used him for throat and ears. very caring
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861494627
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health Methodist
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
