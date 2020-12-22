See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Toledo, OH
Dr. Luke Ragan, MD

Sports Medicine
3.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luke Ragan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Ragan works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Orthopedic and Spine Surgeons in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Toledo Orthopaedic Surgeons
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Bldg A, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Casting
Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Casting
Fracture

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Casting
Fracture
Injection of Tendon
Osteoarthritis
Sports Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 22, 2020
    I saw Dr. Ragan for pain in both knees. The office is very courteous and responsive when scheduling appointments. Dr. Ragan reviewed my x-rays with me and was very thorough as we discussed treatment options. I read other reviews complaining about the office not answering calls, or Dr. Ragan being rushed or dismissive and I can’t imagine what they’re talking about. That has not been my experience at all!
    Barbara Smith — Dec 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Luke Ragan, MD
    About Dr. Luke Ragan, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588678742
    Education & Certifications

    • Toledo Hospital
    • Medical College of Ohio
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Ragan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ragan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragan works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Orthopedic and Spine Surgeons in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ragan’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

